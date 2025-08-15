Shares

PRESS RELEASE

Tsinghua University School of Journalism and Communication and Rendeavour partner on research and teaching in Africa

School of Journalism and Communication’s Teaching Base at Tatu City

will foster China-Africa ties

Tatu City, Kenya, 15 August 2025 –

The School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University and Rendeavour have signed an agreement to establish the Research and Teaching Base for Global South Communication at the School of Journalism and Communication in Tatu City.

The new base aims to strengthen China-Africa cooperation through academic research, teaching programs, dialogue, case sharing, and field visits. The inauguration ceremony coincided with a symposium attended by Professor Yuezhi Zhao, Director of the Research and Teaching Base for Global South Communication at Tsinghua University.

“The School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University is committed to combining academic excellence with social responsibility. This collaboration with Rendeavour offers students and scholars direct engagement with African contexts, enabling real-world learning and cross-cultural understanding,” said Professor Zhao.

Over the past three years, Tatu City has hosted more than 1,000 Chinese academics, companies, and business leaders for visits exploring topics from investment opportunities to healthcare research in local communities. Currently, the city is home to seven Chinese enterprises representing USD 400 million in investment and creating over 10,000 jobs in industries including textiles, healthcare, renewable energy, construction, automotive, and real estate.

“Rendeavour is honored to partner with the School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University in creating opportunities for cross-cultural academic exchange, providing live case studies and seamless access to Africa for Chinese entrepreneurs and scholars,” said Stephen Jennings, Founder & CEO of Rendeavour.

Tsinghua University ranks 8th globally among top universities for academic reputation and prestige, according to the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025.

Beyond Kenya, Rendeavour’s cities in Nigeria (Alaro City and Jigna), Ghana (Appolonia City and King City), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kiswishi City) will also participate in the partnership, expanding the scope of China-Africa engagement.

Founded in 1911, Tsinghua University has 32 schools and 54 departments, with faculties in science, engineering, humanities, law, medicine, history, philosophy, economics, management, education, and art. Tsinghua University has partnerships with over 290 universities and institutes worldwide and has established over 100 exchange programs and 50 dual and double degree programs with world-renowned institutions. Partner universities include University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, Tokyo University, University of Chicago, University of Alberta and Aachen University of Technology.

The School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University was founded in April 2002.