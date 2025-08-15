With the deadline for Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching on Friday evening, it’s time to finalize your squad. The 2025/26 season kicks off with Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, while Arsenal’s first match is against Manchester United on Sunday.
The new season brings a significant rule change with the introduction of ‘Defensive Contribution’ (DefCon) points, rewarding players for clearances, blocks, interceptions, and tackles. Additionally, the Wildcard and Triple Captain chips can now be used twice per season, while the Assistant Manager chip has been removed.
When building your team, consider these player recommendations, with a focus on Arsenal:
- Arsenal Players: Viktor Gyokeres is a popular choice among FPL managers. Gabriel is a solid defensive option, while Bukayo Saka remains the most valuable Arsenal player. David Raya is a popular goalkeeper pick.
- Budget-Friendly Options: Look for value in players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Granit Xhaka.
- Premium Stars: As always, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland are top-tier selections, but be mindful of your £100m budget, as including both can limit the quality of the rest of your squad.
- “Differentials”: To gain an edge, consider players owned by fewer than 10% of managers, who can provide high-scoring potential.
Finally, remember to use your budget wisely to fill out your squad with low-cost players, particularly defenders and goalkeepers priced at £4.0m and midfielders at £4.5m.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to sign up for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
1. Go to the Official FPL Website
Navigate to the official Fantasy Premier League website at fantasy.premierleague.com.
2. Start the Registration Process
On the homepage, look for a “Register now” or “Sign up” button.2 If you’ve never had a Premier League account before, you’ll need to create one.3 The site will guide you through a three-stage registration.4
3. Provide Your Details
You will be asked to fill in your personal information.5 This includes:
- Email address
- Password
- Name
- Date of birth
- Country
4. Confirm Your Email
After entering your details, the Premier League will send a confirmation email to the address you provided. You must click the activation link in this email to confirm your account and complete the registration. Be sure to check your spam or junk folder if you don’t see it in your inbox.
5. Pick Your Squad
Once your account is activated, you can begin building your team. You will have a budget of £100m to select a squad of 15 players. Your squad must consist of:
- 2 goalkeepers
- 5 defenders
- 5 midfielders
- 3 forwards
You can only select a maximum of three players from any single Premier League club.
6. Join a League (Optional)
After your team is set, you can create and join leagues to compete against friends, family, or other players. To join a private league, you’ll need a unique code from the league administrator.