October is a great month for sports with major sports going on. The sports include rugby, F1, cricket, golf, among others.

The Suzuka F1 Grand Prix will be quite interesting to watch with race leader Max Verstappen having a chance to win the 2022 championship.

The English Premier League is also something to watch with Arsenal leading but with Manchester City following close behind. Most of the interesting games revolve around the top teams including Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Impala Floodlit Tournament makes a comeback in October after a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event acts as the curtain raiser for the rugby 15s Season in Kenya. It will feature 22 teams battling it out in three categories, clubs, women, and universities. KCB are the defending champions in the club category while Black Panthers and Strathmore Leos defending Champions in the women and university categories respectively.

The 2022 WTA Finals will also be something to watch with the highest-ranked singles players and doubles teams on the 2022 WTA Tour taking part. The event will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, United States from October 31 to November 7, 2022 and return to China in 2023. Among those expected at the event are Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur while reigning WTA Finals doubles champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will return to defend their title.

The 2022 women’s Rugby World Cup will be in New Zealand and will run from 8 Oct-12 Nov 2022. The tournament features 12 teams and was originally schedules to held in 2021 but was postponed due to the CCOVID-19 pandemic. The first pool match will be played on Saturday 8 October and will be between South Africa and France.

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be the 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament. It will to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022. The participating teams and their group pairings are as follows;

Group 1 – England, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, Group A Winner and Group B Runner Up

Group 2 – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Group A Runner Up and Group Winner

Group A- UAE, Netherlands, Namibia, Sri Lanka

Group B- West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe

Floodies Rugby Tournament

When: October 29, November 5 and 12.

Where: Impala Club, Kenya

F1 Japanese Grand Prix

– When: 7-9 October 2022

– Where: Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka

Rugby World Cup

– What: women’s international rugby union

– When: 8 October to 12 November 2022

– Where: New Zealand

Rugby League World Cup

– What: men’s, women’s and wheelchair World Cups

– When: Saturday 15 October 2022 to Saturday 19 November 2022

Cricket: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022

– When: 16 October-13 November 2022

– Where: Australia

F1 United States Grand Prix

– When: 21-23 October 2022

– Where: Circuit of the Americas, Austin

Men’s golf: WGC-HSBC Champions

– When: 27-30 October 2022

– Where: Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

F1 Mexican Grand Prix

– When: 28-30 October 2022

– Where: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Autumn Nations: international rugby union

Saturday 29 October

– Scotland vs. Australia (BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh)

FIG World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022

– When: 29 October-6 November 2022

– Where: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England

Tennis: 2022 WTA Finals

– When: 31 October to 6 November 2022