Shares

Google has released Kenya’s Year in Search Lists, an annual look into the year’s top trending Google searches. The lists unveil queries that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021.

The lists range from overall global stories to local top 10 lists of trending topics across sports, music, lifestyle, personalities, news, and more, on how-to and What is? queries.

The English Premier League topped the general trending searches as has in the past several years. Kenyans dominated the Trends with search queries on football clubs in the English Premier League, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and La Liga. People searched to know the league standings, fixtures, and results of their favourite football clubs.

The second trending query was Uganda elections that was won by President Yoweri Museveni amid fierce competition from his opponent, Bobi Wine. Kiambaa by-election results, was the third trending search query of the year. The election was a close contest between the ruling Jubilee Party and the newly formed UDA party.

Speaking at the release of the results, Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager in Kenya said, “Just as Search can help you explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. Google’s 2021 Year in Search Lists compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured Kenyans’ attention during the year. Search is a useful tool to help people find answers to the biggest questions facing society.”

Listed below are the full lists of top 10 trending searches by Kenyans in 2021

Trending – General

EPL

Uganda Elections

Kiambaa By-Election Results

IEBC

Kazi Mtaani Application

BBI Ruling

KDF Recruitment 2021

SGR Booking

Pandora Papers

Afghanistan

Trending – Local personalities

Mukhisa Kituyi

Mwai Kibaki

Martha Koome

Eliud Kipchoge

Deputy President William Ruto

Alfred Mutua

Charles Njonjo

Simba Arati

Omanyala

Moses Kuria

Trending – Health

COVID-19 Registry

AstraZeneca Vaccine

Chanjo Kenya

Moderna Vaccine

KMTC

Colonoscopy

Signs of COVID-19

Bipolar Disorder

Glaucoma

Autism

Trending – Global personalities

Bobi Wine

Joe Biden

Fabrizio Romano

Museveni

Jack Ma

Kamala Harris

Naomi Campbell

Samia Suluhu

Jacob Zuma

Amanda Gorman

Trending – Loss

Magufuli

Chris Kirubi

DMX

TB Joshua

Jakoyo Midiwo

Prince Philip

Simeon Nyachae

Kalembe Ndile

Yusuf Haji

Bunny Wailer

Trending – Sports

EPL

Euro 2020

La Liga Table

Serie A Table

Champions League

Paralympics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Europa League

Pakakumi

Bundesliga Table

Trending – Movies and TV shows

Squid Game

Zora

Red Notice

Black Widow

Killing Eve

Coming to America

Snake Eyes

Lupin

Army of the Dead

Mortal Kombat

Trending – How to (General)

How to find true love?

How to check KCPE results online

How to check KCSE results

How to pay NHIF via Mpesa

How to reverse Mpesa

How to apply Kazi Mtaani

How to write an application letter

How to write a CV

How to buy tokens

How to style braids

Trending – How To (Tech)

How to open pdf file

How to open null file

How to open apk file

How to open docx file

How to open bin file

How to check NHIF status

How to hack a WiFi password

How to open zip file

How to open mp3 file

How to download videos from YouTube

Trending – Lyrics

Sukari Lyrics

Alcohol Lyrics

Naanzaje Lyrics

Ndovu Ni Kuu Lyrics

Baikoko Lyrics

Hapo Tu Lyrics

Amazing Grace Lyrics

Jireh Lyrics

Love Nwantiti Lyrics

Zuchu Sukari Lyrics