Google has released Kenya’s Year in Search Lists, an annual look into the year’s top trending Google searches. The lists unveil queries that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021.
The lists range from overall global stories to local top 10 lists of trending topics across sports, music, lifestyle, personalities, news, and more, on how-to and What is? queries.
The English Premier League topped the general trending searches as has in the past several years. Kenyans dominated the Trends with search queries on football clubs in the English Premier League, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and La Liga. People searched to know the league standings, fixtures, and results of their favourite football clubs.
The second trending query was Uganda elections that was won by President Yoweri Museveni amid fierce competition from his opponent, Bobi Wine. Kiambaa by-election results, was the third trending search query of the year. The election was a close contest between the ruling Jubilee Party and the newly formed UDA party.
Speaking at the release of the results, Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager in Kenya said, “Just as Search can help you explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. Google’s 2021 Year in Search Lists compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured Kenyans’ attention during the year. Search is a useful tool to help people find answers to the biggest questions facing society.”
Listed below are the full lists of top 10 trending searches by Kenyans in 2021
Trending – General
EPL
Uganda Elections
Kiambaa By-Election Results
IEBC
Kazi Mtaani Application
BBI Ruling
KDF Recruitment 2021
SGR Booking
Pandora Papers
Afghanistan
Trending – Local personalities
Mukhisa Kituyi
Mwai Kibaki
Martha Koome
Eliud Kipchoge
Deputy President William Ruto
Alfred Mutua
Charles Njonjo
Simba Arati
Omanyala
Moses Kuria
Trending – Health
COVID-19 Registry
AstraZeneca Vaccine
Chanjo Kenya
Moderna Vaccine
KMTC
Colonoscopy
Signs of COVID-19
Bipolar Disorder
Glaucoma
Autism
Trending – Global personalities
Bobi Wine
Joe Biden
Fabrizio Romano
Museveni
Jack Ma
Kamala Harris
Naomi Campbell
Samia Suluhu
Jacob Zuma
Amanda Gorman
Trending – Loss
Magufuli
Chris Kirubi
DMX
TB Joshua
Jakoyo Midiwo
Prince Philip
Simeon Nyachae
Kalembe Ndile
Yusuf Haji
Bunny Wailer
Trending – Sports
EPL
Euro 2020
La Liga Table
Serie A Table
Champions League
Paralympics
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Europa League
Pakakumi
Bundesliga Table
Trending – Movies and TV shows
Squid Game
Zora
Red Notice
Black Widow
Killing Eve
Coming to America
Snake Eyes
Lupin
Army of the Dead
Mortal Kombat
Trending – How to (General)
How to find true love?
How to check KCPE results online
How to check KCSE results
How to pay NHIF via Mpesa
How to reverse Mpesa
How to apply Kazi Mtaani
How to write an application letter
How to write a CV
How to buy tokens
How to style braids
Trending – How To (Tech)
How to open pdf file
How to open null file
How to open apk file
How to open docx file
How to open bin file
How to check NHIF status
How to hack a WiFi password
How to open zip file
How to open mp3 file
How to download videos from YouTube
Trending – Lyrics
Sukari Lyrics
Alcohol Lyrics
Naanzaje Lyrics
Ndovu Ni Kuu Lyrics
Baikoko Lyrics
Hapo Tu Lyrics
Amazing Grace Lyrics
Jireh Lyrics
Love Nwantiti Lyrics
Zuchu Sukari Lyrics