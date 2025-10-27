Shares

Guinness, the Official Beer of the English Premier League, successfully hosted an electrifying two-day Guinness Matchday experience at Bar Next Door on Kiambu Road over the weekend. Thousands of passionate football fans converged to celebrate the beautiful game, view the Premier League Trophy up close, and immerse themselves in a vibrant football culture.

Held on Saturday, October 25th, and Sunday, October 26th, the event offered attendees the rare chance to interact with and take photos alongside the authentic English Premier League Trophy.

The venue was transformed into a dynamic football haven, featuring multiple big screens and crisp audio that ensured fans caught every thrilling moment in a truly charged atmosphere.

The excitement was amplified by insightful expert punditry from prominent Kenyan EPL enthusiasts. Carol Radull (Gunners’ top fan) and Lotan Salapei (Manchester City fan) engaged attendees with spirited banter and sharp analysis.

The weekend’s English Premier League fixtures delivered a captivating blend of stunning upsets and high-scoring thrillers:

Saturday saw Sunderland defeat Chelsea 2-1, and Brentford hand champions Liverpool their fourth consecutive loss with a thrilling 3-2 win.

Sunday brought another surprise with Aston Villa beating reigning champions Manchester City 1-0, while Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

These results highlighted the league’s competitive nature, fueling the unwavering passion demonstrated by Kenyan fans throughout the event.

Beyond the thrilling live matches, the Guinness Matchday experience offered a diverse and energetic entertainment lineup. Attendees enjoyed live music performances by renowned artists Khaligraph Jones and Kodong Klan, alongside electrifying sets from a stellar DJ lineup including Pskratch, Grauchi, Sir M, Mista C, and Daqchild. This ensured the celebratory atmosphere continued long after the final whistle.

Joy Murugi, Guinness Brand Manager, remarked on the event’s success: “It has been truly amazing to witness the passion for the game exuded by every fan who joined us… Bringing the English Premier League Trophy to Nairobi was a powerful testament to our commitment to our consumers and their unwavering support for both the brand and the beautiful game.”