Shares

Nyoroma Self Help Group from Ongata Rongai town in Kajiado County has acquired a 33-seater minibus to boost their transport business. The group is comprised of tuktuk and boda boda operators.

The milestone was made possible through an asset finance loan from Equity Bank Kenya, Rongai Branch.

Alex Muthama, Chairman of the Nyoroma Self-Help Group, lauded Equity Bank for being a true partner who listens and cares. He highlighted how the group found support at Equity, which offered financial literacy training, and guided them through the process of saving, borrowing, and accessing asset financing under the Pamoja Banking model.

“Our self-help group has 50 members. When we decided to venture into the transport business, many banks rejected our request for financing. It was Equity that embraced us and began training us in financial literacy while we saved. So far, they have financed this bus, and we plan to continue saving with them for more,” said Muthama.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held outside Rongai Branch, Benson Githae, Nairobi East Regional Relationship Manager for Asset Finance, reiterated the bank’s commitment to simplifying the asset acquisition journey for customers, particularly for vans, school buses and business vehicles.

“We always endeavor to transform the lives of individuals and help businesses and groups grow as well as realize their investment dreams and visions. We are the go-to partner for asset financing, especially for schools purchasing buses, as well as business owners seeking to purchase pickups and trucks to ease their operations. Our teams at branches make the process short and seamless and provide a comprehensive financing solutions,” said Githae, encouraging youth and women’s groups to embrace Equity’s Asset Finance products.

Mercy Ogendo, Nairobi East Regional Manager for the Pamoja Banking product, explained that the group-based banking model empowers self-formed groups through training, flexible loans, and personalized support. The unique loan model relies on social capital, focusing on group character and repayment ability rather than physical collateral.

“We are proud of this group for their saving discipline that has seen them realize their investment goal of buying a bus. We hope it opens new doors for other groups we are training on financial literacy. We encourage chamas to come we walk the investment journey together,” said Ogendo, adding that each group is assigned a Relationship Manager for daily monitoring, training, and support.

Moses Munene, Rongai Branch Manager, congratulated the group and welcomed more customers to explore Equity’s tailored financing solutions for both asset acquisition and working capital.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone with the group, having walked the journey alongside them, and we look forward to achieving even greater things together. We also welcome others take advantage of our asset finance offerings,” said Munene.