128 Equity Leaders Program scholars have secured admission and scholarships to join 63 global universities located in 20 countries around the world.

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi commissioned the airlift of the 128 scholars drawn from the Equity Leaders Program in four countries – Kenya (87), Rwanda (33), Uganda (4) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (4).

The scholars have secured scholarships valued at Ksh. 2,791,962,093 (USD 21,643,117) for the 4-year duration of their undergraduate studies, and each scholar will receive an airlift token of up to Ksh. 200,000 to support their transition into the global universities.

With this year’s admissions, a total of 1098 students have successfully received admission to prestigious universities on fully funded scholarships. This year’s intake includes 16 students who will be joining Ivy League Universities including: Columbia University (1), Harvard University (4), Princeton University (8) and University of Pennsylvania (3).

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Dr. James Mwangi underscored the significance of the Equity Leaders Program in shaping the continent’s future. He encouraged the scholars to embrace their global academic journeys not only as a personal achievement, but also as a mission to contribute to Africa’s transformation.

“The Equity Leaders Program is both an investment in Africa’s future innovators and a catalyst for the continent’s transformation. As you embark on your global education, remember that your unique perspectives and skills are vital to unlocking Africa’s vast potential. Return with a spirit of innovation, a commitment to building a more prosperous and equitable Africa, and the knowledge, skills, and networks to drive economic growth, promote social progress, and build a brighter future for generations to come,” he added.

The Equity Leadership Program (ELP) is an initiative of the Equity Group Foundation, established in 1998 to cultivate a new generation of future leaders. The program is designed to equip young minds with the leadership skills, knowledge, and networks essential to drive sustainable economic growth and social progress across the continent.