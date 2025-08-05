Shares

The 97th Kenya National Music Festivals officially kicked off in Meru County, with students showcasing their creativity and cultural heritage.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at Meru School, Governor Isaac Mutuma warmly welcomed participants, emphasizing the festival’s significance in promoting local culture, youth empowerment, and national development.

“It is both an honour and a great privilege for Meru County to host the 2025 edition of the Kenya National Music Festivals, a celebration of rich culture, creativity, and youthful brilliance,” Governor Mutuma declared. “Today, Meru comes alive with the sounds of our national soul, the beat of tradition, the vibrancy of youth, and the spirit of unity. For our young performers, your stage is here. Your time is now. Shine with confidence, sing your truth, dance your heritage, speak your soul.”

Beyond artistic expression, Governor Mutuma highlighted the festival’s critical role in driving economic growth and strengthening national identity. “This festival enhances the creative economy through artistic expression for sustainable development. It speaks to the future of our country. Through music, we nurture unity and shared citizenship,” he noted. “Our oral traditions, folk dances, and ancestral melodies are not museum relics. They are the living heartbeats of who we are. This stage has launched numerous stars. What begins as a school performance often becomes a lifelong career, and that journey begins here.”

Elyas Abdi Jillaow, Director General of the Ministry of Education, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the Kenya Music Festival theme, ‘Enhancing the Creative Economy through Artistic Expression for Sustainable Development.’ as a call to cultivate young talent as future content producers and innovators.

“Artistic expression through music, elocution, dance, and drama is not merely for entertainment but a powerful vehicle for innovation, job creation, community building, and national identities,” Jillaow stated.

He further linked the festival to Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which promotes diverse skills and contributes to national unity. “The creative economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. In Kenya, it is time we position our learners to be producers of content, not just consumers; to be job creators, not just job seekers,” he asserted. “Through this festival, we are nurturing the next generation of composers, poets, playwrights, producers, entertainers, and cultural ambassadors. These learners are not just performing; they are building Kenya’s future.”

Equity Group partnered with the 2025 Kenya Music Festivals, providing sponsorship of Ksh 25 million highlighting its commitment to promoting cultural diversity, talent, and creativity. Peter Muturi, Head of Commercial Marketing at Equity Bank, emphasized the bank’s dedication to empowering communities through comprehensive insurance solutions.

“This year’s KMF theme aligns perfectly with Equity’s own theme: ‘Securing Lives Transformed and Wealth Created through Life, Health, and Wealth Insurance,’ reflecting our dedication to securing lives, transforming futures, and fostering sustainable wealth,” Muturi explained. “We firmly believe that investing in creative talent leads to thriving communities and national prosperity. Young artists are future visionaries and change-makers, and Equity Group is proud to champion their growth as part of Kenya’s 80 billion gig economy.”

The festival will feature participants from preschools, primary schools, junior secondary schools, secondary schools, teacher training colleges, TVET institutions, and universities. Events are taking place across Meru School, Meru Teachers College, and Kaaga Girls High School from August 4 to August 12, 2025. Winners’ galas are scheduled for August 13 and 14, culminating in a State Concert at Sagana State Lodge on August 16, 2025.