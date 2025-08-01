Shares

MultiChoice in Kenya has unveiled its latest customer-focused initiative dubbed Tumefungulia Value na GOtv to offer the service at a lower price to customers.

Starting August 1, 2025, customers on the newly revamped GOtv Value bouquet will access over 40 channels at a lower price of Ksh. 599, down from Ksh. 699, giving viewers with more options at a more affordable cost.

Speaking during the campaign flag off at the MultiChoice Offices, Managing Director Nzola Miranda said: “We are committed to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of our customers by making quality entertainment more accessible and affordable. We are cognizant that our current economic climate is tough, and our customers are looking for more for less. Hence, this initiative delivers what delivering what they need most: more access and more value.”

The revamped GOtv Value bouquet now includes a broader range of local and international content across genres. This includes access to channels such as Maisha Magic Plus, Maisha Magic Bongo, Nat Geo Wild, SS Football and Disney Junior.

“With the return of the football season, sports fans will enjoy a selection of local and international football matches and highlights on SuperSport Football, while families can now enjoy our latest local dramas such a Qware and Lulu as we head into the August holidays,” Miranda added.

To support the campaign, MultiChoice will embark on a national wide caravan tour to connect and engage customers across major towns. This campaign also forms part of Your World of More, MultiChoice’s ongoing anniversary celebration that celebrates the millions of loyal customers who have been part of its journey over the years.

To qualify for the campaign, you must be a GOtv customer living in Kenya with an approved GOtv decoder. This includes new, active, or recently disconnected subscribers, as well as general residential users and customers upgrading from GOtv Lite.