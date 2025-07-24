Shares

Sinotruk by CFAO has introduced new light and medium duty vehicles in the Kenyan market in a bid to expand customer choices in the truck market.

The new trucks include the Sinotruck H2 (light duty) and the Sinotruck H3 (medium duty) models. These models offer higher payload capacities and larger fuel tanks, reducing the need for frequent refueling and enabling longer hauls, which translates to overall fuel cost savings.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Sinotruk General Manager, Mr. Sarfraz Premji said, “Investing in Sinotruck by CFAO for our customers means that they will be getting a truck that delivers everything that matters for their business, which is more power, efficiency, durability, comfort and supported by a trusted aftersales network across the country. The launch of these models will cater for both the last-mile delivery and the heavy load delivery in addition to long haulage.”

The Sinotruck H2 light duty truck can carry a higher payload, provide drivers comfort and be fuel efficient. It is equipped with a 160-horesepower engine, a fuel tank capacity of 120 liters and a full air braking system. The vehicle is suitable for transporters, bakeries, FMCG distributors, flour millers’ wholesalers, exporters, manufacturers among others.

The Sinotruck H3 medium duty truck can carry a bigger load capacity by having a reinforced double chassis which provides greater strength and rigidity that can operate in highly challenging environments. It also caters for the drivers’ comfort, especially for long-distance haulage and its ideal for sand harvesting, water bowsers, hardware stores, contractors, horticulture, construction among others.

CFAO Mobility Managing Director, Arvinder Reel commented, “Transport and logistics costs in Kenya remain relatively high, driven largely by rising maintenance and fuel expenses leading to shrinking profit margins for businesses. Today, we deliver an unmatched value proposition as these trucks will deliver the best value in higher return on investment for your business.”

“CFAO Mobility has consistently demonstrated a customer-centric approach by actively listening to feedback and delivering innovative solutions. This initiative aligns with both companies’ commitment to affordability, operational excellence, and improved service accessibility and customers can take advantage of its extensive branch network for spare parts and reliable after-sales support countrywide,” he added.

CFAO Mobility, in partnership with Equity Bank, is making truck ownership more accessible to customers by offering up to 90% financing, a 60-month repayment period, a 60-day moratorium, and working capital of up to Ksh. 1 million.

In addition, the first 200 customers will receive a 1 year or 50,000 km free service package. Customers will also receive free driving training.

Recently, Sinotruk International and Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding that marked the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at boosting the local assembly of Sinotruk vehicles in Kenya.