CFAO Mobility Kenya has officially launched its new Kisumu branch and simultaneously unveiled the new Sinotruk H2 (light duty) and H3 (medium duty) trucks.

The new Kisumu facility is unique within CFAO’s national network. It houses the company’s full, multi-brand portfolio, establishing itself as a 360-degree mobility solutions hub. Brands like Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and now Sinotruk are immediately accessible to customers in the Western region.

The launch of the new Sinotruk models is designed to meet the growing need for high-quality, yet affordable, commercial transport. The H2 and H3 are set to expand Sinotruk’s market presence beyond its traditional heavy-duty segments.

Sinotruk H2 (Light Duty): This model is optimized for cost-efficiency and fuel-economy, making it the ideal choice for day-to-day operations in sectors like FMCG distribution, wholesalers, and manufacturers.

Sinotruk H3 (Medium Duty): Featuring a reinforced double chassis, the robust H3 is engineered for heavy-duty applications. It is perfectly suited for demanding conditions in sectors such as construction, sand harvesting, hardware, and water bowser services, promising unmatched strength and durability.

During the launch event, Managing Director Arvinder Reel emphasized the total value proposition of the new trucks, highlighting that they offer customers “more power, more efficiency, more safety, and a stronger return on investment.” Deputy Managing Director Joshua Anya further stressed the importance of reliable support, stating that Sinotruk is delivering “value and peace of mind, backed by an extensive aftersales network across the country.”

