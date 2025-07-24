Shares

Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kenya, visited Tatu City to view the city’s development progress and engage directly with Chinese enterprises operating within the zone. Her visit also intended to strengthen bilateral cooperation between China and Kenya at government and private sector levels.

Tatu City is home to seven Chinese companies representing USD 400 million in investment and more than 10,000 jobs created to date. These enterprises span diverse sectors including textiles, healthcare, renewable energy, construction, automotive, and real estate. They include FullCare Medical SEZ, Tianlong Cylinder Company, Stecol Corporation (PowerChina), Sinotruk Kenya, Peonystar Kenya Limited, and Kyanite Investment.

“Over the last three years, we have made dozens of trips to China to build partnerships and understand the needs of Chinese investors. Today, Tatu City stands as a preferred destination for Chinese enterprises in East Africa — a secure, world-class SEZ designed to enable growth, speed, and sustainability,” said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour.

Ambassador Guo said, “Tatu City showcases the true spirit of China-Kenya partnership: practical, innovative, and focused on development. The presence of Chinese companies here not only strengthens our trade ties but also creates meaningful employment and industrial value in Kenya.”

Tatu City offers a one-stop service model tailored to the unique needs of Chinese enterprises. Tatu City has a dedicated China desk team which bridges cultural and language barriers, as well as aligning business practices across both countries.

Tatu City continues to attract interest from a diverse range of industries, with future growth expected in sectors such as labor-intensive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, smart warehousing and logistics, electronics assembly, real estate, traditional Chinese medicine, education, and food services. The number of Chinese enterprises at Tatu City is projected to exceed 15 by 2026.

Firms setting up operations in the Tatu City SEZ benefit from a range of incentives, including a 10% corporate tax rate for the first 10 years and 15% for the following 10 years, compared to the standard 30%. Businesses also enjoy VAT zero-rating on goods and services and exemptions on import duty and stamp duty.