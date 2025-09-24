Sinotruk Kenya Limited and Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) have officially teamed up in a new partnership that will significantly increase the local assembly of Sinotruk vehicles in Kenya. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for Sinotruk, a brand known for its durability, value, and reliability.
By leveraging KVM’s strong assembly capabilities, this agreement will make it easier for Sinotruk to get its vehicles to customers. The partnership is expected to reduce delivery times, improve product availability, and enhance after-sales support. This focus on operational excellence ensures that commercial vehicle buyers will benefit from faster service and better accessibility.
During the announcement, Sinotruk International Vice President, Zhao Hua, highlighted the importance of this local collaboration. “Kenya is a key market for us, and we are proud to partner with Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers to bring our vehicles closer to our customers,” he said. “This partnership will allow us to respond to demand more quickly, lower logistics costs, and contribute to Kenya’s industrial growth.”
Arvinder Reel, Managing Director of Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers, added, “This partnership strengthens our goal of expanding local manufacturing and providing top-notch assembly services. Working with Sinotruk gives us a chance to support a rapidly growing vehicle segment and create more value for the local economy.”
KVM, which is majority-owned by CFAO Mobility Kenya, has decades of experience in the industry. It works with more than 13 world-class Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including well-known brands like Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses, Volkswagen, and TATA.