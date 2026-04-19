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Electric mobility company BasiGo has officially commenced the local assembly of its Ma3e electric vans (matatus). This initiative, launched in partnership with Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA), marks the first time electric vans have been manufactured on Kenyan soil.

The assembly process takes place at the AVA plant in Mombasa, where the Ma3e vans are built using Complete Knocked Down (CKD) kits. By assembling locally, BasiGo is contributing to the growth of Kenya’s industrial ecosystem and creating specialized jobs in the green energy sector.

The company confirmed that the first batch of 22 locally produced units is scheduled for delivery to customers throughout April and May 2026.

The Ma3e van is designed to meet the rigorous demands of Kenya’s commercial transport sector. Key specifications include:

Range: Up to 300 kilometers on a single charge.

Versatility: Suitable for both urban logistics and long-distance travel.

Reliability: The assembly launch follows a grueling 10-month pilot program where electric vans were tested on intercity routes connecting Nairobi to Thika, Nyahururu, Nyeri, and Nakuru.

According to BasiGo, the pilot program successfully demonstrated that both the vehicles and the existing charging infrastructure could handle the varied terrain and high-utilization needs of Kenyan operators.

BasiGo revealed it currently holds a reservation pipeline exceeding 500 units, indicating strong appetite among local businesses for zero-emission transport.

This milestone builds upon BasiGo’s established presence in the region. In 2025, the firm partnered with Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) in Thika for electric bus assembly.