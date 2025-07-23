Shares

BasiGo has launched a pilot program for inter-city electric matatus, a move that extends clean public transportation beyond the confines of Nairobi to key regional routes.

In partnership with 4NTE SACCO and Manchester Travellers Coach SACCO, BasiGo is deploying 16 and 19-seat electric vans on routes connecting Nyahururu to Nyeri and Nakuru, as well as the busy Thika-Nairobi corridor.

To support these new regional operations, BasiGo has installed dedicated DC fast-charging stations in Nyahururu and Thika. The electric vans, which offer a range of up to 300 kilometers, can be fully recharged in just 1.5 hours. Matatu operators will acquire the vehicles through BasiGo’s innovative Pay-As-You-Drive lease model, designed to lower the financial barrier for transitioning to an electric fleet.

“We are delighted to extend electric mobility beyond Nairobi and electrify an iconic part of Kenya’s history—the matatu,” said Moses Nderitu, BasiGo’s Managing Director for Kenya. “By partnering with visionary SACCOs like 4NTE and Manchester, we’re showing that electric mobility is not only possible but practical for intercity and inter-county transit.”

The partner SACCOs have embraced the shift. “This is about embracing innovation and delivering better service to our customers,” stated Wilfred Daniel Kimotho, Chairman of 4NTE Sacco. “This partnership places us at the forefront of a transport revolution.”

Looking ahead, BasiGo plans to locally assemble these electric vans and aims to deploy over 1,000 units across Kenya in the coming years. This initiative is set to create green jobs and support the country’s climate commitments, positioning Kenya as a blueprint for clean transport solutions in Africa.