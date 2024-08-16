Shares

US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, recently toured the Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) e-bus assembly line in Thika. The visit highlighted a significant development in US-Kenya relations, three months after President Ruto’s state visit to the United States.

During Ruto’s visit, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced an over Ksh. 32.5 billion (USD 250 million) new financing package for Kenya. This includes investments to advance e-mobility in the country, with e-mobility company BasiGo getting approval for a Ksh. 1.29 billion (USD 10 million) loan to expand its fleet of buses.

Whitman’s visit to KVM signifies the growing alliance between the two countries, where the United States is eager to see growth in Kenya’s domestic manufacturing sectors. KVM presents an extraordinary opportunity for green industrialization and green jobs in Kenya through the local assembly of modern electric vehicles.

Earlier in February this year, BasiGo completed the assembly of two E9 Kubwa buses, a 9-metre electric bus specifically designed for the Kenyan PSV market. As the demand for electric buses increases, KVM is set to create 300 green jobs after receiving over 500 reservations from bus operators in Nairobi and an additional 300 reservations from bus operators in Kigali, Rwanda.

Local public transport operators Citi Hoppa and Super Metro, were the first to receive locally assembled electric buses from BasiGo. Other operators include Oma Sacco, MetroTrans, KBS, Embassava, East Shuttle and Latema Sacco.

In his remarks during the tour, Jit Bhattacharya, CEO and Co-Founder of BasiGo said, “In the long-term, as we locally assemble and manufacture these technologies at KVM, Kenya can become the new supply chain hub for the rest of the world.”

On his part, Moses Nderitu, Managing Director at BasiGo Kenya said, “We are talking about a brand new manufacturing sector in terms of the production of EVs. Green growth goes hand in hand with job creation. The transition to clean, electric buses represents more than just an impact on the environment; it is an opportunity for Kenya to establish itself as a manufacturing hub for modern EVs.”