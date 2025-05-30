Shares

Safaricom successfully held its Coast edition of the youth empowerment bootcamp, Safaricom Hook Circle, at the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic in Mombasa. The event was hosted through the company’s youth platform, Safaricom Hook.

The two day event, which ran on 28th and 29th May 2025, engaged over 1,000 youth. The youth were trained on essential skills in data privacy, financial literacy, technology, culture, and hospitality careers.

“Safaricom Hook Circle aims to connect youth all over Kenya to opportunities that will propel them to succeed in their area of interest. In collaboration with our partners, we are providing opportunities to learn relevant topics in financial literacy, tech-forward upskilling, career readiness, and culture as a form of expression and income,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

The bootcamp saw participants engage in training and masterclasses in diverse fields such as hospitality, film, makeup, fashion, and design. A graduation ceremony was held for those who completed the training.

“I am truly grateful to Safaricom for gifting me a sewing machine. It will go a long way in helping me improve my sewing skills and complete my practical home assignments on time. The past two days have been incredibly insightful, as I have learned so much about financial literacy, how to budget, save, and plan for my future,” said Halua, a fashion and design student at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic.

The event also brought together more than 250 boda boda and tuk tuk operators in the region for sessions on road safety, first aid, mental health, and financial wellness.

Safaricom Hook Circle is part of Safaricom’s broader mission to empower young people. It marks the third edition since it was launched at Chuka University last year, with the second edition held at Kenyatta University earlier this year.

Eligible customers between the ages of 10 and 24 can join Safaricom Hook via the Safaricom app or by dialing *555#.