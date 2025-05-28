Shares

Crown Paints has launched reward program for its top-performing distributors, featuring a luxury trip to Morocco as part of a broader strategic initiative to drive sales.

The five-day, four-night all-expenses-paid trip will take selected partners to the city of Casablanca. Named TAJI, the program represents a celebration of excellence, premium quality, and long-lasting partnerships, offering recognition to top partners.

During the launch, the firm also unveiled a new range of eco-friendly products. Among the new offerings is Crown Aqua Glow, an eco-friendly water-based enamel. It is suited for both interior and exterior applications and it delivers high-gloss finish. It is ideal for enhancing architectural details or protecting high-traffic areas.

Also introduced was Crown Damp Protek, a waterproof coating designed to address moisture and damp issues both indoors and outdoors. The paint offers breathable, long-lasting protection across a wide range of surfaces. It is especially effective for sealing hairline cracks on rooftop terraces and preventing damp patches on interior walls.

“Dampness is a pervasive issue in many homes, and Crown Damp Protek provides customers with a high-performance solution that not only meets the highest standards but also supports a more sustainable future,” said Rakesh Biswas, Senior Product Manager.

Additionally, they introduced Crown Rain Protek, a waterproofing solution designed for extreme conditions. It is fiber-reinforced, liquid-applied acrylic coating. It creates a tough and highly flexible membrane that provides lasting protection for walls, roofs, and terraces. Crown Rain Protek is engineered to seal, stretch, and shield against the elements.