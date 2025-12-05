Shares

Crown Paints Kenya PLC has announced that it has acquired full electric fleet (e-fleet) comprising of 15 electric motorbikes and 9 electric forklifts.

The new fleet is expected to cut carbon emissions for the company, a reduction in fuel and maintenance costs, and improved last-mile delivery speeds.

Group Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Turra described the launch as a defining milestone in the company’s sustainability journey. He emphasized that the introduction of electric bikes and forklifts reinforces the firm’s commitment to eco-friendly operations and responsible business practices.

“Our electric bikes enhance last-mile delivery, cutting emissions and operational expenses simultaneously,” Turra stated. “This transition strengthens our supply chain’s resilience and aligns us with the country’s climate action goals and global sustainability priorities.”

The shift to electric mobility is already yielding significant, measurable results, positioning it as a strategic priority within the firm’s overall ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments.

The deployment of the electric fleet is part of Crown Paints’ broader, long-term sustainability strategy. These investments include:

Solar Power: Large-scale solar installations now powering 20–25 percent of the company’s operations.

Water Management: Expansive rainwater harvesting systems.

Product Innovation: The development of low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) paint lines.

Reforestation: The planting of more than 6,000 trees across Kenya.

According to the CEO, these comprehensive interventions are designed to deliver measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and generate substantial long-term cost savings.

Ms. Ndirangu concluded that sustainability leadership is increasingly shaping customer expectations and brand loyalty. By raising the bar on sustainability, Crown Paints is building lasting trust with customers who value responsible business practices. The company’s investments in clean energy and low-carbon operations are expected to continue strengthening its appeal to ESG-conscious investors seeking resilient, future-focused businesses.