Crown Paints, a paint and coating company in Kenya, has received the prestigious Eco-Conscious Manufacturing Excellence Award for the year 2023-2024 at the ESG Awards 2024.

The ESG Awards is a platform for the public to vote for companies that are making significant strides in promoting sustainability and responsible business practices. The awards bring together companies in Kenya that are dedicated to the principles of ESG, Crown Paints being among them.

“We have always strived to give our customers the best. We recognize the fact that each one of us has a role to play in making the world a better place than we found it. As they say, this world does not belong to us. We have only borrowed it from the future generations. It is our responsibility to hand it over to them in good shape. This is a commitment we have made as a company,” said Padmanabhan Ettammal, Crown Paints General Manager Technical and Operations.

Ettammal said Crown Paints has over the years pioneered the adoption of environmentally friendly raw materials, ensuring that its entire supply chain aligns with global sustainability standards. “As the demand for paints and coating continues to surge within the country, there is a need to have products that align with the green economy and investments within the real estate sector that are registering significant growth”, he explained.

The General Manager said the paint firm is committed to reducing waste, use of renewable energy and promoting a circular economy through robust recycling programs, waste reduction strategies and use of solar energy that will ensure the environmental impact of its operations is minimized.

At the same time, the company has engaged with the local community, conducting awareness programs on environmental conservation and sustainability.