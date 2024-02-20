Shares

Paint firm Crown Paints Kenya has donated Ksh. 1 million to the University of Nairobi to support the repairs of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the university’s main campus.

The University of Nairobi’s outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama, while receiving the donation lauded the partnership with the paint firm which he said has over the years aimed at promoting formulation and development of new approaches to development through the identification of synergies and specific areas of cooperation.

The Vice-Chancellor said through their cooperation they have been able to identify opportunities and challenges for sustainable development and can conserve natural resources to safeguard the environment.

Prof Kiama also called on Kenyan manufacturers to tap into universities’ rich knowledge particularly in research and development to start thinking of innovative ways of reducing over-reliance on imported raw materials by manufacturers.

“Every year universities are churning out thousands of graduates and as leaders of these institutions would like to see many of them being incorporated by manufacturers to tap into their knowledge as we have the potential to realize made-in-Kenya initiatives and create more jobs locally through research”, he explained.

Crown Paints Kenya General Manager Abhijit Roy who represented the company during the occasion said there was a need for universities across the country to collaborate with manufacturers who can offer a lot of practical learnings through factory visits for their students.

The General Manager said the donation will go towards the repair of 38 pin-up boards and the replacement of 63 pin-up boards, with 126 new steel frames as well as branding the boards or the Department of Urban and Regional Planning offices.

“The remaining funds will go towards awarding the best undergraduate student and master’s student in planning as part of enhancing competitiveness and quality education”, Roy added.