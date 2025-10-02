Shares

Crown Paints Kenya Plc, the region’s leading paint manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Mustafa Turra as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

Turra steps into the role with an impressive 20 years of international leadership experience spanning manufacturing and distribution led industries across Africa, India, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and South Asia. His expertise covers building high performance, multicultural teams and delivering transformative growth.

Before joining Crown Paints, Turra served as the Vice President and Business Head of Soy Crush Integrated Feed & Protein at Olam Agri Nigeria, where he successfully led Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest feed business.

The Board of Directors welcomed the appointment, emphasizing Turra’s global perspective. “His global outlook and proven expertise in leading transformational growth will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our leadership in the paints and coatings industry,” the board stated.

Turra holds an MBA in Strategic Management and Marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur and a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

The Board also took the opportunity to thank outgoing Group CEO, Dr. Rakesh Rao, for his leadership and significant contributions to the company’s growth since 2005.