Crown Paints Plc is expanding its product line with two major new innovations: CP Floortek, a high-performance epoxy flooring system, and CROWN WB FireShield, a water-based fire-retardant coating.
The CP Floortek range is designed for demanding environments and includes:
- SF Epoxy Primer: A high-performance, solvent-free primer built to resist discoloration in humid or cold conditions.
- SF Epoxy Screed SL1000/2000: A heavy-duty, three-component screed that provides superior resistance to abrasion and impact.
In addition, the new CROWN WB FireShield coating offers reliable fire protection. This sustainable solution helps contractors and developers meet modern safety standards with confidence.
During the launch event, Tom Oyier, Crown Paints’ Head of Construction Sector, emphasized that these products are the result of significant investment in research and innovation. “These launches enable us to deliver next-generation solutions that combine durability, safety, and innovation for our customers,” he said. “Our focus is to ensure every product not only enhances performance but also guarantees long-term protection and safety.”
By introducing these new products, Crown Paints aims to set a new standard for flooring and fire protection solutions throughout East Africa and beyond.