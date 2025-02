Shares

The Safaricom Board has today announced that it has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Ksh. 0.55 per ordinary share for the year ending 31st March 2025. The board resolved this at a meeting held on 12th February 2025, it was resolved to approve.

The interim dividend will be payable to Safaricom shareholders on the Register of Members as at the close of business on 3rd March 2025 and will be paid on or about 31st March 2025.

More to follow.