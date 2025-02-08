Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has held deliberations with key government stakeholders in a strategic move to promote the seamless adoption of the Fly Kenya policy for government travel. This engagement is Kenya Airways active move to foster stronger partnerships, build capacity for government travel agents, innovate solutions to support wider adoption and develop mechanisms to facilitate integration of the policy within government agencies.

“Today’s engagement reflects our shared commitment to the success of the ‘Fly Kenya’, noted Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways. “Our goal is to position Kenya Airways as the go-to partner for government travel management. To achieve this, we remain dedicated to enhancing our services, providing efficient air travel solutions and strengthening our partnership with the Government of Kenya,” he added.

Since its introduction in 2016, the government policy prioritizing the national carrier for air travel by government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), has struggled with low compliance. This is primarily due to the lack of enforcement mechanisms. The proposed integration of Foreign Travel Management Information System (FOTIMS) by Kenya Airways is crucial to enhance transparency, efficiency, and adherence.

Speaking at the gathering, Arthur Osiya Chief of Staff Public Service Commission remarked, “We are committed to working closely with Kenya Airways to streamline processes and ensure seamless integration of the air travel policy. Fly Kenya positions the airline as a key enabler of efficient government service delivery; ensuring government officials have access to enhanced and affordable travel solutions.”

The policy is an extension of the government’s support for the airline, aimed at strengthening the carrier’s financial sustainability, fostering national pride in the nation’s aviation industry, and enhancing Kenya’s global connectivity and competitiveness.

Further demonstrating its commitment to this initiative, Kenya Airways launched the Asante Executive hub at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in September 2024. It provides customized travel solutions for government officials, including flexible booking options, competitive fares, priority ticketing and dedicated customer service support.

Through continued engagement, the airline aims to strengthen collaboration with the Kenyan government to streamline policy implementation across all government agencies. This will not only improve uptake due to government endorsement but also enhance tracking and reporting, ultimately contributing to the growth of the national carrier and supporting broader economic development in the county.