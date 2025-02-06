Shares

Safaricom and Opportunity International have launched FarmerAI in Kenya, an innovative AI chatbot. The chatbot is aimed at providing relevant farming best practices to smallholder farmers in underserved communities.

The initial pilot is running from now through August, aligned with the potato crop cycle, the project aims to enroll 800–1,000 farmers across key regions of Kenya by year’s end.

FarmerAI combines generative AI with localized agricultural insights, delivering information on topics like weather patterns, fertilizer application, pest management, and market prices. FarmerAI will go directly to farmers through accessible channels such as SMS and WhatsApp. Safaricom’s DigiFarm service, which digitally connects thousands of farmers, will provide the platforms needed for farmers to interact seamlessly with the AI chatbot.

“AI is already transforming the world around us, but the impact this technology can have on underserved communities is truly impactful. Above all, this partnership underscores Opportunity International’s and DigiFarm’s shared mission to uplift smallholder farmers,” said Opportunity International Chief Technology Officer Greg Nelson. “Our partnership, and this new tool, will make agricultural information more accessible, actionable, and equitable for everyone.”

Throughout the pilot, FarmerAI will operate under a co-branded model, featuring both DigiFarm and Opportunity International branding.

“AI is a critical part of the present and the future. Our mission at Safaricom is to become Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030. In line with this, we are committed to bring to our customers and stakeholders technological solutions that will positively impact on them. FarmerAI is the first solution we are bringing to farmers that enables them to interact with AI and feel the power of that technology. One of the challenges that farmers face today is access to the right information at the right time such as what to plant, when to plant, weather advisory among others. This AI chatbot will allow smallholder farmers access verifiable information on common questions to guide their decisions,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.