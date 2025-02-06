Shares

Safaricom has awarded the first grand prize winners of its ongoing Wai Ndai challenge by handing over two brand-new Suzuki Altos.

34-year-old John Maina from Naivasha, Nakuru County and 32-year-old gamer Paul Njihia, based in Ruiru, Kiambu County, emerged as the first two monthly winners of the online gaming challenge. The challenge involves participants competing in puzzles, arcades, and action games for daily cash prizes and a monthly Grand Prize of a brand-new Suzuki Alto.

Speaking after the win, the elated John Maina said, “I am excited to have emerged as one of the monthly winners of this competition, and I am grateful to Safaricom for organising such a challenge. This car will go a long way in helping on my movements as well as businesswise, especially during these tough economic times.”

The challenge, which runs until February 18, 2025, has seen over 200,000 people across the country take part.

Safaricom’s Chief Consumer Business Officer, Fawzia Ali, said “Through the ‘Wai Ndai’ Challenge, our aim is to deliver an engaging gaming proposition that resonates with our youth customers, all while keeping them entertained on the go and offering them opportunities to win exciting rewards.”

To participate customers can visit sc.wineazy.com, MySafaricom app, or USSD *555# and *499# and sign up to Challenges Arena for as little as Ksh. 10 daily. They stand a chance of winning the remaining Suzuki Alto or daily prizes of Ksh. 3,000, Ksh.2,000 and Ksh. 1,000 vouchers.

The Wai Ndai challenge is part of Safaricom Hook, which seeks to empower the youth by leveraging the power of technology through three key hooks. This campaign falls under the Culture Hook, where Safaricom seeks to enable the youth to pursue passion points such as gaming.