CFAO Mobility Kenya has announced that it has acquired tyre distribution company, Tyre Distribution Africa (TYDIA). CFAO will now become the official distributor of Michelin and BF Goodrich tyres in East Africa.

TYDIA provides high-quality tyre options catering to diverse customer needs including passenger cars, commercial and construction vehicles.

CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel, emphasized the significance of this milestone: “This acquisition is a transformative step in our journey to redefine automotive solutions in East Africa, as the appointed distributors for Michelin and BF Goodrich tyres in Kenya. By integrating a tyre department into our robust mobility solution offering, we are enhancing our value proposition and cementing our position as a one stop shop for all mobility needs, for our customers.” Further our extensive branch network enhances access to both our wholesale and retail customers across the country, meeting their tyre needs conveniently while delivering the quality and reliability.”

The new Tyre Department at CFAO Mobility Kenya will seek to tap into new customer segments. “Through this acquisition, we reaffirm our commitment to providing innovative and high quality mobility solutions tailored to Kenya’s diverse terrain and driving conditions. Our customers can expect the same exceptional service they’ve come to trust, now reinforced by CFAO Mobility Kenya’s extensive network and expertise,” Mr. Reel added.

CFAO Mobility Kenya, a subsidiary of the CFAO Group, is the distributor and service provider of Toyota, Yamaha motorcycles, Volkswagen, Suzuki, Mercedes Benz passenger, trucks and buses, Hino, Hyundai light trucks and Sinotruk (HOWO) as well as Winpart (value parts) and AUTOFAST quick service stations. CFAO Motors Kenya has a network of 40 Branches, Dealerships, and Authorized Service Centers in Kenya. CFAO Motors Kenya also provides additional services under a certified pre-owned vehicle brand, Automark, as well as quick-fix service through AUTOFAST service centers.