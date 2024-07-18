Shares

CFAO Mobility Kenya has officially introduced the New Generation Landcruiser Prado, designed for off-roading dominance and durability in the Kenyan market.

The new Landcruiser Prado comes with a modern design and is focused on performance and improved driving comfort for the driver and passengers. The increased wheelbase, up 60mm to 2850mm, provides better stability combined with improved ground clearance, a lower beltline for improved visibility, and reduced hood blind spots so the driver has a better sense of where they are on and off the road.

The interior of the car comes with a focus on car ergonomics, giving the feel of an open-air cabin offering seating for up to seven passengers. It also comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, with features like the Pre-Collision System Dynamic Radar, Cruise Control, High Beam System, Emergency Steering Assist.

For road trip lovers, the Prado features a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as a surround sound system with upto 14 speakers. The touchscreen also has a colour heads-up display, with the accompanying wireless charging system to ensure that the devices for the driver and passengers are all well charged for an unforgettable adventure on the road.

Speaking at the launch, CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel noted that the Landcruiser Prado is building on its respected heritage and original roots. This includes, a body-on-frame construction giving it exceptional strength, many of whom have proudly owned and used it for hundreds of thousands of miles.

“By going back to its roots, we have focused on encapsulating the unique Land Cruiser functionality that safely transports people and luggage anywhere, the maneuverability and great off-road handling, and simplicity for repair and modification. We are therefore focused on ensuring that we offer the best possible mobility solutions to all our customers, and this includes those who need a vehicle that is off-road ready to enable them to get around Kenya’s diverse geographical terrain”, Arvinder added.