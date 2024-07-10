Shares

CFAO Motors Kenya has announced a name change to CFAO Mobility Kenya. The re-brand is part of a strategy to position the company as a multi-brand mobility solutions provider.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, CFAO Mobility Kenya MD Arvinder Reel said the firm would continue investing to expand its product portfolio across customer segments. This is while advancing new-age sustainable mobility solutions including the sale of Hybrid Electric Vehicles, alongside Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, while considering to soon introduce Electric Vehicles.

CFAO Mobility is known for its dominance in the local market for passenger, light to medium commercial vehicles and trucks. The company is a subsidiary of international business services firm Corporation for Africa and Overseas (CFAO Group), is the authorized distributor and service provider of Toyota, Yamaha motorcycles, Volkswagen, Suzuki, Mercedes Benz passenger cars, trucks, and buses, Hino, Hyundai light trucks and Sinotruk (HOWO).

“This new identity as CFAO Mobility Kenya allows us to roll out relevant mobility solutions across our customer segments while optimizing our operations across all our divisions to ensure we deliver value for our customers. The adoption of CFAO Mobility Kenya identity is also a renewed commitment by our staff and operating partners towards delivering exceptional client experience. The transformation and transition to CFAO Mobility Kenya is much more than a name change, as it’s a turn of a new page as a business,” Reel explained.

CFAO Mobility has a wide network of 42 branches, dealers, and authorized service centres across the country and offers after-sales services. Additionally, CFAO Mobility offers services under its certified pre-owned vehicle brand, Automark, and quick-fix service through its AUTOFAST outlets in Nairobi, and affordable spare parts through WINPART brand.

The mobility firm’s dominance was primarily fueled by stable sales derived from its flagship Toyota brand, which contributed 53%. In the total market analysis, CFAO Mobility Kenya enjoyed a 32% market share, up from 28% registered in 2022, with total sales of 3639 vehicles across its Toyota, Suzuki, Hino, VW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, and Sinotruk portfolio.