Alma Ndila from Nairobi County emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 Yamaha Motor Road Music Challenge.

She beat all the odds to clinch the final prize which is a brand-new Yamaha Scooter Motorbike with the 1st Runners & 2nd Runners-Up took home Ksh.100,000 and Ksh. 50,000, respectively.

The competition which was open to all Kenyan citizens above the age of 18 years required participants to follow Yamaha by CFAO Motors on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. Download the tune from the link on the social media pages or CFAO Motors Kenya website. They were then expected to record a video of themselves performing to the beat and include the words “Rev with Yamaha”.

Once this had been done participants needed to upload their videos on their social media pages while tagging Yamaha by CFAO Motors & 3 friends using the hashtags #YamahaByCFAOKe as well as include a preferred Yamaha Motorbike hashtag like #YamahaRayZR or #YamahaFZ150.

The submissions would then go through a judging process led by Wyre Da Love Child and Producer Riccobeatz to get the finalists who would be entered into a final draw.

CFAO Motors Managing Director, Arvinder Reel, said, “It was nice seeing Kenyans from all walks of life giving their best to what would be considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kick-start their music careers registering cumulatively over 9 Million interactions on our digital platforms. Uniquely, we saw contestants use the Yamaha official slogan “Revs Your Heart,” driving a strong brand connection as well as tag the heart strings of the listeners as CFAO Motors Kenya, we are proud to have been part of this exciting journey.”

The Yamaha Motors Road Music challenge is part of CFAO Motors’ long-term agenda of creating platforms to facilitate interaction with customers across all touch points. Yamaha, with its vast array of quality & reliable motorcycles, has brought the joy of riding to countless hearts enabling memorable journeys.