Shares

Kenya’s fast rising sensation Alma has released her latest single titled No DNA via her management Digital Underground Africa. Alma showcases her impressive rap skills and lyrics in the accompanying visual, directed by Qubic of Frames Avenue, now available on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

No DNA is written by Alma Ndila and produced by Roy of Roy Studios .

The new track showcases Alma’s diverse artistry, with her immersive, visually stunning video and soaring, dynamic voice and is available on all digital platforms.

She most recently released Sinanga Stress off her Money Maker, with a number of other songs featuring various artistes in her works.