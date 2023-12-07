Shares

NCBA has partnered with CFAO Motors Kenya in a bid to allow customers to access up to 100% financing for the purchase a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles.

CFAO Motors has indicated that they will be extending this offer to consumers across all segments from personal vehicles to commercial trucks and buses.

Among the target customers are those who would like to upgrade their vehicles to newer models which will be facilitated through the trade-in facility, courtesy of CFAO Motors Automark brand.

SMEs and large businesses will be entitled to very flexible and affordable repayment terms that will offer a 90 days repayment holiday and up to 72 months repayment period. The same will apply to PSV operators and learning institutions that will enjoy competitive rates on the Hiace brand with Tour Operators getting a boost on the Land cruiser 70 series.

NCBA Group Director, Asset Finance and Business Solutions Lennox Mugambi stated, “We are excited with this new partnership as it reaffirms our commitment to offer a strong asset finance value proposition to our customers who are keen on owning their first vehicles or even upgrading. Given the current economic challenges, Kenyans have had to readjust their priorities and that is why as NCBA, we are constantly seeking strategic partnerships that will make vehicle ownership more convenient and affordable for all.”

Customers seeking financing from NCBA will be able to conveniently request through the NCBA online application portal with a record 24-hour turnaround time.