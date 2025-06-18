Shares

CFAO Mobility Kenya and Almasi Financial Services Limited have partnered give customers access to 90% financing to purchase commercial vehicles payable within 60 months.

The partnership is expected to boost the transport and logistics sector by providing entrepreneurs with affordable access to heavy commercial trucks, through a Sharia-compliant finance partner. The financing package will cover a range of vehicle models including Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses, Hino, and Sinotruk.

Speaking during the unveiling of the partnership, CFAO Mobility Kenya Deputy Managing Director, Joshua Anya stated that as one of the leading providers of mobility solutions in the country, CFAO Mobility has a key role to play in creating the necessary enablers that will result in ease of access to various motor vehicle brands across the country. “Through this arrangement, our customers will not only enjoy a convenient payment plan but also a simplified, convenient path to acquiring critical business assets, with a Sharia-compliant financing partner. This is an empowering offer that speaks directly to the entrepreneurial spirit driving our economy forward.”

On his part, Almasi Financial Services Limited Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ismail Soliman, noted that the partnership is structured to deliver tangible value to customers by making asset acquisition more accessible and sustainable. “This new cooperation marks a significant step toward serving customers in Kenya who may not have access to conventional sources of funds, while allowing us to reach untapped segments of the Kenyan market. Our facilities will be competitively priced compared to existing alternatives and can be tailored to suit the unique nature and cash flow realities of each business. We are proud to partner with CFAO, an organization with a strong footprint across the continent and a shared commitment to inclusive growth. Together, we are confident in our ability to help market players access the funding they need to grow and thrive.”

CFAO Mobility Kenya, a subsidiary of the CFAO Group, is the distributor and service provider of Toyota, Yamaha motorcycles, Volkswagen, Suzuki, Mercedes Benz passenger, trucks and buses, Hino, Hyundai light trucks and Sinotruk (HOWO) as well as Winpart (value parts) and AUTOFAST quick service stations. CFAO Mobility Kenya has a network of 40 Branches, Dealerships, and Authorized Service Centers across the country.

Almasi Financial is a joint venture between AMEL Holding (Mansour Group) and Contact Financial Holding, dedicated to delivering asset-based financing solutions across key sectors in Kenya. Almasi specializes in conventional and Sharia-compliant asset loans, with a focus on income-generating assets such as heavy equipment and commercial vehicles.