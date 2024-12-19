Shares

The Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB is excited to announce the launch of the Content Creative Economy Incubator program and the Creative Economy Practice (CEP) Entertainment Hub in Nairobi.

The dedicated space, part of the Entertainment and Media Hubs Program, empowers storytellers in film, TV, and the Creator Economy to create gender-equitable narratives that authentically represent diverse male and female perspectives.

The program, delivered in partnership with Africa No Filter, is designed to empower African storytellers by equipping them with gender-equitable storytelling skills, shifting harmful gender norms around the roles of men and women in and outside the home, with the long-term goal of creating better health and economic outcomes for adolescent girls and young women (AGYW). By providing tailored support, including training, funding, and networking opportunities, the program fosters balanced storytelling that challenges stereotypes and promotes inclusivity, driving meaningful cultural and industry shifts.

The entertainment hub, which will also launch in Lagos, Nigeria, features two fully equipped podcast studios, a media room with a filming area, editing suites, and collaborative workspaces.

The hub is part of four interconnected pillars of the program as follows:

Infrastructure

The CEP Entertainment Hub is the physical anchor of this program. Housed in Kenya at iHUB, James Gichuru Rd., Lavington, the space provides storytellers access to much-needed facilities that support the storytelling ecosystem.

Community

A community of storytellers committed to the program’s ambition is supported in the physical space and beyond, to inspire and support each other in this vibrant collaboration, networking, and knowledge-sharing network. This community will foster connections between emerging and established creators, industry professionals, and thought leaders.

Skills Development

Through workshops, masterclasses, and hands-on training sessions, community members will be supported to develop the skills necessary to produce impactful and transformative content. Led by industry experts, these opportunities aim to elevate storytelling across Kenya and beyond.

Grants

Delivered by Africa No Filter, the grants segment of the program will offer financial support to storytellers with innovative ideas that align with the mission of promoting transformative and inclusive gender-equitable narratives.

Since its launch in August 2024, the program has advanced gender-equitable storytelling through virtual gender-equitable storytelling workshops attended by over 150 and a three-month Creator Economy Incubator in Nigeria and Kenya for 60 emerging social media content creators. In Kenya, the Creator Economy Incubator has been co-developed with Njugush Creative and features facilitators including Celestine Ndinda, Judy Nyawira and Timothy Kimani “Njugush.”

Ojoma Ochai, Managing Director at CcHUB, commented: “We are excited to be able to invite all storytellers in Kenya’s film, TV, and Creator Economy sectors to join our community and contribute to a future where storytelling empowers, inspires, and fosters inclusion. Membership offers immense benefits—access to premier facilities, funding opportunities, and connections with thought leaders and passionate storytellers.”

Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter, added: “Creative hubs are scarce across the continent, yet they play a crucial role in fostering creativity, collaboration, and networking. What excites me most about this project is its focus on creating spaces where people can innovate and produce rather than simply consume. By offering skills development and state-of-the-art facilities, CEP Entertainment Hub empowers creatives to transform their ideas into reality.”