The NBO Film Festival opened on October 17, 2024, with the premiere screening of the award-winning film The Battle for Laikipia. The film was directed by acclaimed Kenyan filmmaker Peter Murumi and Oscar-nominated Greek director Daphne Matziaraki. The event, held at Prestige Cinema, was attended by the film’s lead cast and crew, as well as industry stakeholders, actors, celebrities, digital creators, corporate partners, and enthusiastic cinema lovers.

The festival’s closing film will be Our Land, Our Freedom documentary premiering in Kenya on October 27. The film is directed by Kenyan filmmakers Meena Nanji and Zippy Kimundu, the film brings to light Kenya’s colonial past through the untold stories of freedom fighters and their families. The documentary follows the extraordinary journey of Mukami and Wanjugu Kimathi, the widow and daughter of Dedan Kimathi, one of Kenya’s most iconic freedom fighters.

The NBO Film Festival is a 10-day celebration of cinematic excellence. This year’s edition expands to iconic venues across Nairobi, including its original home at Prestige Cinema, Kaloleni Social Hall in Eastlands, Docubox at Shalom House, and Unseen Cinema in Kilimani. The festival offers a vibrant celebration of cinema in the heart of the city, featuring 17 new feature-length films, 22 new short films, and two Kenyan premieres of award-winning films, presented to audiences for the very first time.

This year’s NBO Film Festival promised to be a celebration of African cinema, offering something for every film lover. The festival is a unique opportunity to explore the diverse and dynamic world of film in Kenya and beyond.