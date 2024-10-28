Shares

Kenyan indie filmmaker Kinyua Kamau has released his debut feature film, Nyūmba Ya Mbūri. The film has been selected as part of the NBO Film Festival and recently showed on the 25th October, at The Prestige Plaza Cinemas. The second show will be on 26th October at Unseen Cinema at 5 pm.

The film follows hikers’ journeys to explore the hidden gems of Mt. Kenya such as Lake Ellis, Nithi Waterfall, Kechi Tarn, Billiard Table, Roadhead campsite, and Nyūmba Ya Mbūri caves. The caves are where freedom fighters hid from colonialists as they learned about the mountain and its history.

Kinyua Kamau revealed that the film’s title, Nyūmba ya Mbūri, holds a symbolic role. “Nyũmba ya Mbũri is a cave found in Mt. Kenya where Mau Mau freedom fighters used to hide from colonialists and perform rituals. In relation to the film, the title works as a symbol of mystery, hidden history, and knowledge. Furthermore, the title has several meanings that should be left for the audience to interpret,” he said.

Nyūmba Ya Mbūri features Mountaineer and Director of Mara Expeditions Stella Njeri Kaburu, famously known as The Mountain Goat. With a background in tourism and making her debut film appearance in Nyūmba Ya Mbūri, Stella helps tell the story of Mt. Kenya, sharing its history and demystifying myths about the iconic mountain. Passionate about telling the story of Mt. Kenya through visual storytelling, Stella shared that while these stories exist, many people do not know about them.

“It is important to teach stories about the mountain because some of these stories or experiences aren’t known and it was easier telling it through the movie. The stories also bring the mountain closer to a wide range of people worldwide. With Nyūmba Ya Mbūri, I aimed to showcase Mt. Kenya in a specific way other than my usual climbing and hiking. This piece of art will repackage Mt. Kenya and open up different ways of enjoying the mountain,” she shared. For her, the stories connect the people of Kenya and the rest of the world to the mountain and its beauty.

Director Kinyua believes that Nyūmba Ya Mbūri offers a fresh perspective on Mount Kenya beyond its well-known political associations. He encourages viewers to approach the film with an open mind, free from preconceived notions. “This movie is unique in its style and approach to storytelling. Every time I watch it, I feel like time slows down in the best way possible, and I am immersed in the beauty of the mountain,” he added.