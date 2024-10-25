Shares

The END Fund recently hosted an exhibition at the historic McMillan Memorial Library to celebrate the Reframing Neglect photography series. The series highlights the impact of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and attracted various guests including the NGO community, END Fund’s partners in the fight against NTDs, media, and artists.

At the exhibition were two of the five featured photographers; Sarah Waiswa, the exhibition’s curator, and Meseret Argaw. Reframing Neglect uses the power of photography to humanize the often-overlooked issues surrounding NTDs, affecting more than 1.65 billion people worldwide.

The works of Waiswa and Argaw, alongside other five photographers, represented a total of six African countries, highlighting the realities faced by communities impacted by NTDs. Through the lens of fine art, and documentary photography, these artists depict the struggle and resilience of individuals impacted by these diseases.

The exhibition spurred critical conversations around an issue that is otherwise neglected and encouraged guests to consider what role they can play in the elimination of NTDs. The event also fostered connections between the art and public health sectors. This created a unique opportunity for professionals in the NGO space to engage with creative solutions to global health challenges.

The exhibition, showcased at the McMillan Memorial Library, between 23rd September and 4th November remains open to the public and invites people to explore the works to engage in conversations about the need for further NTD investment across Africa and beyond.

Speaking at the event, Carol Karutu, Vice President of Programs at The END Fund emphasized the importance of using art as a tool for advocacy. She further noted that exhibitions like Reframing Neglect play a vital role in raising awareness and driving action towards eliminating NTDs.

“Africa bears the greatest burden of NTDs, with over 70% of cases coming from the continent. We as END Fund and our partners are shining a light on this issue, through different mediums, and we hope that more institutions will join us in the journey towards ending NTDs,” explained Karutu.