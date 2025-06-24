Shares

Over 80 countries and organisations in Africa have declared their commitment to ending the suffering caused by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs). NTDs are a group of diseases that affect more than one billion people globally, primarily in vulnerable communities.

The commitments have been delivered through the endorsement of the Kigali Declaration on NTDs that marks its third anniversary today. Three years after its launch by Rwanda’s President, H.E. Paul Kagame, the Kigali Declaration on NTDs has catalysed significant political will across the continent, cross-sector collaboration, and more than US$1.8 billion in financial and in-kind support.

Endorsements have grown substantially, from 57 entities in 2022 when the Kigali Declaration was launched to 84 today. Country leadership remains central to progress, with new signatories continuing to join the Declaration. Sudan recently became a signatory.

In Africa, the impact is particularly severe. Africa bears a significant burden of NTDs, with nearly 40% of the global burden originating from the region. These diseases have a profound impact on health, education, and economic productivity.

“We can confidently say this is not where we started, and that’s worth celebrating. Every decision by a country to endorse the Kigali Declaration represents a step toward eliminating diseases that continue to devastate lives. What we need now is concrete, sustained commitment to go further and faster. That’s exactly what it will take to reach the goal of eliminating NTDs by 2030,” said Dr.Isatou Touray, Executive Director of Uniting to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Yet as the global community celebrates the progress achieved to date, it is also urgently working to respond to large-scale cuts to official development assistance (ODA) that now threaten these achievements. The declaration has also seen sustained commitment from the pharmaceutical industry, committing more than 28 billion units of medicine to prevent and treat NTDs through 2030. Notable recent milestones include Merck’s delivery of its five billionth donated dose of Mectizan, GSK distributing its 12 billionth donated dose of albendazole, and Novartis nearly doubling its investment in research and development for NTD treatments.

Additionally, the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) announced a €46 million fund dedicated to NTD research earlier this year.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the Kigali Declaration Commitment Tracker, continues to serve as a critical tool. It enables stakeholders to monitor progress, track funding, and inspire additional investments essential for sustaining momentum toward the 2030 targets.

At the recent World Health Assembly, two additional countries—Mauritania and Papua New Guinea—were celebrated for successfully eliminating trachoma. These announcements bring the number of countries that have eliminated at least one NTD to 56, with eleven countries having eliminated an NTD since the start of last year.