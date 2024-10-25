Shares

Khweva Theatre Group is set to wow fans and musical lovers with their latest musical production, Mpaka, by introducing Kenya’s first-ever rotating stage. The musical, running from November 1st to 3rd at Jain Bhavan in Loresho, promises an immersive theatrical experience, setting a new standard in the country’s performing arts scene.

The incorporation of the rotating stage is set to advance the theater sector in Kenya by allowing seamless transitions between scenes. This will in turn enhance both the visual and emotional storytelling of Mpaka.

Mpaka, the tenth production by Khweva this year, tells the story of two contrasting worlds, the overworld and the underworld, that are in a perpetual cycle of war. The story begins when Zawadi, a child of authority, curiously wanders across the border. This leads her down an unexpected path of discovery but inevitably sets off a series of dire consequences.

The musical is directed by Vicky Maimba, which marks her debut as a creative director. Previously, Maimba served as assistant director for Khweva’s production, Kiri, held last year. The play also features a talented cast featuring some renowned figures in the performing arts scene such as Riki, one of six of Wanavokali, Mathew Ngotho, and Emma Cheruto a famous Kenyan artist.

Speaking ahead of the premier, Francis Karanja, the Managing Director of the Khweva Theatre Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the show stating, “While we’ve produced numerous plays, Mpaka stands out as a game-changer. I’m thrilled to witness the impact of integrating advanced technology into our theater landscape, as this will undoubtedly contribute to the evolution of the sector.”

He added, “Mpaka is not just a musical, it is a reflection of how Kenyan theater is keeping pace with global trends, pushing the boundaries of creativity and production. Featuring a talented cast, live music, and now, groundbreaking stage design, Mpaka is set to be the must-see event of the year.”