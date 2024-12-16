Shares

M-PESA Foundation has invested Ksh. 38.6 million in health facilities and a medical camp in Kwale County. Residents in Kwale will benefit from a range of medical services following the launch of a newly renovated Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) facility and a free medical camp held by M-PESA Foundation.

At Msambweni County Referral Hospital, the Foundation invested Ksh. 32.6 million towards expanding the post-natal ward and the Kangaroo room. This created dedicated areas for critically ill babies, such as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and High-Dependency Unit (HDU). This is alongside separate nurseries for preterm and term babies (Nursery 1 and Nursery 2), setting up of the milking room, constructing a triage area and constructing washrooms for mothers in the post-Natal ward and Kangaroo room.

The newly upgraded Newborn Unit will increase bed capacity from 21 baby cots to 50 cots, increase daily deliveries and enable the centre to provide better services to more women.

“Health is one of our key pillars, and since 2010, the M-PESA Foundation has transformed the lives of millions of Kenyans through various initiatives. We continuously onboard partners, including county governments, to conduct various projects across the country, including the construction of new Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) facilities. We believe that by having enough modern mother and child facilities, we can eradicate maternal and infant mortality rates in the country,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

The Foundation also hosted a Ksh. 6 million free medical camp at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Msambweni Sub County in partnership with Zuri Health, Checkups Medical Hub, the County Government of Kwale, and Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital. Over 2,500 residents benefitted from the camp, which marks the culmination of a week of activities in the Coast region as part of Safaricom’s Sambaza Furaha Christmas Campaign.

Some of the services offered at the camp included eye care consultations, breast and cervical cancer screening, Fistula screening, general doctor consultations, diabetes screening, hypertension monitoring and child health consultations.