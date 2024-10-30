Shares

Visa has announced a working partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to improve access to inclusive digital government systems across the world.

Following the recent launch of USAID’s Digital Policy, Visa and USAID will work together for five years to focus on developing specialized programs. These programs will assist governments in creating and adopting platforms that connect their constituents with local government services.

The joint work also aims to promote economic development and growth in select markets. This is by combining capabilities and expertise in digital government systems, digital payments, and support for constituents and small and medium enterprises.

Visa and USAID are working together to support the development and adoption of foundational digital government systems that will provide constituents convenient and secure access to government services and digital payments. Initial regions of focus will be Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and the Caucasus, with the scope to expand further over the course of the partnership.

This work builds on a long-standing relationship between Visa, Visa Foundation, and USAID to drive digitization and financial inclusion globally. Most recently, Visa and USAID are both working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation to develop Diia, a mobile application that has helped connect 19 million Ukrainians with more than 120 government services.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Newkirk, Global Head of New Flows for Commercial and Money Movement Solutions at Visa said, “Digital government systems can help enhance transparency and efficiency between communities and governments, fostering a more favorable environment for entrepreneurs and economic development. Through shared interests and goals, Visa and USAID will empower communities with digital and financial literacy and support access to digital systems that will help drive financial inclusion for everyone, everywhere.”

On his part, Christopher Burns, USAID’s Chief Digital Development Officer and Director of USAID’s Technology Division said, “Digital development works best when governments and the private sector intentionally work together toward a shared vision of an inclusive digital future. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Visa, as we jointly work to drive digital financial inclusion for traditionally under-served consumers and strengthen digital public infrastructure across emerging markets.”