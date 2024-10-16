Shares

Showmax has announced that its new TV show, Black & Blue, a police based mockumentary series, will premier on the streaming service on November 6.

In a bold attempt to rebrand themselves and better appeal to the public, the Kenyan Police enlists a civilian as an Officer Commanding Station (OCS). This new OCS brings a unique civilian perspective to policing, turning things upside down at the experimental pilot station. A documentary team is hired to follow them and document the process, but inadvertently reveals the shenanigans the police get up to behind the scenes as they grapple with adjusting to the new reforms.

The cast includes Kalasha winner Gitura Kamau (Lusala) as the charismatic OCS. The talented ensemble cast also includes Lydia Gitachu (Kina), Kalasha winner Annstella Karimi (Baba Twins, Sue na Jonnie), Collins Koyo (Asha), Hillary Wamiti (Sense8), Andrew Ng’ang’a (Escape from Mogadishu), Dennis Mutisya (Varshita, Shanga), Mwajuma Belle (Poacher, The Call), and Lawrence Kimani (Varshita, Njoro wa Uba).

Black & Blue is produced by Yare Picture Studio, and is directed by Abdi Shuria and King ‘Mushking’ Muriuki (who both also directed the Showmax Original titles Igiza and Faithless).

“The idea for Black & Blue came to me as I reflected on my numerous interactions with the Kenyan police, which, in the past, have not always been positive,” says Shuria. “I have always believed that where there is tragedy, there is also humour. For me, humour is cathartic – it’s like a stress relief. I asked myself, ‘How can I take these negative experiences and inject humour into them as a tool to explore, discuss, and entertain?’ The mockumentary format allowed us to explore the world of Kenyan policing in a lighthearted and entertaining way, while still shedding light on everyday topics.”

Black & Blue is the ninth Showmax Original series released in Kenya in 2024, following the success of recent titles such as reality show Nai-Rich and Kenya’s first sci-fi series, Subterranea.

Catch Black & Blue exclusively on Showmax from 6 November 2024, with new episodes every Wednesday.