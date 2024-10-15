Shares

Visa has introduced the Visa Airport Companion (VAC) app, a digital solution designed to enhance airport lounge access for eligible Visa cardholders. Developed in partnership with DragonPass, the new app replaces existing lounge access programs, effective October 1, 2024.

The new solution features several benefits including access to more than 1,200 lounges across more than 140 countries for eligible cardholders. It also provides detailed information regarding participating lounge locations, real-time eligibility checks, and tracks the number of visits redeemed versus remaining eligibility to ensure a seamless registration process.

Additionally, the new solution enables offline access and supports biometric authentication for user convenience. In the future, the Visa Airport Companion (VAC) app is set to evolve into a comprehensive platform offering more Visa benefits to cardholders. This includes enhanced airport experiences such as fast-track services, dining privileges, and access to spas, further enriching the travel experience.

Commenting on the new premium payments solution, Godfrey Sullivan, Head of Product, Solutions, and Digital Partnerships at Visa CEMEA said, “Whether traveling for business or leisure, we know Visa cardholders enjoy a premium experience from the very start of the journey, including simple access to airport lounges. The new Visa Airport Companion is designed around the traveler, offering a fully digital and seamless experience. By leveraging our partnership with DragonPass, we are able to offer a comprehensive solution that brings together the very best in travel and lifestyle services.”

Eligible Visa cardholders with a card issued in approved markets can download the Visa Airport Companion app on iOS and Android to ensure uninterrupted access to airport lounge benefits.