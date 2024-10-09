Shares

Chrome has announced that Rigo Diaz from Nairobi’s Lang’ata Estate is the official winner of its nationwide graffiti talent search.

Diaz emerged top after beating first runner-up Ole Tipat, who captivated audiences with his artistic flair inspired by his Maasai tribe, as well as themes of nature and urban culture.

Diaz’s winning design now puts him on the path to create a bespoke design for Chrome’s iconic matatus (nganyas) as part of the brand’s #HonourTheStreets campaign.

Graffiti is a key pillar of Kenya’s street culture and a key brand pillar for Chrome. It was the focal point of this exercise, whose aim was to elevate local talent while celebrating the creative energy of Kenyan neighborhoods.

The Top 5 graffiti artists in the competition were the following.

1. Rigo Diaz from Lang’ata Estate, Nairobi: Diaz’s design, inspired by the resilience of Nairobi’s streets, captured the public’s imagination. He received 6,528 votes across Facebook and Instagram, showing strong engagement with the urban youth demographic.

2. Ole Tipat from Kajiado County: Ole Tipat’s work reflected the intersection of Maasai heritage and modern street art, symbolizing a blend of tradition and contemporary culture. He garnered a total of 5,878 votes across Facebook and Instagram.

3. Wama Gafrika from Ngong: Wama’s geometric designs combined natural and urban elements, depicting the duality of Kenya’s fast-paced city life and the serene environment.

4. Blessing Eboya from Kisumu: Eboya’s tribute to Kisumu and Lake Victoria reflected his city’s energy and trade history.

5. Phunk Bantu from Dandora, Nairobi: Phunk’s raw, gritty style told a story of survival and community in Dandora, illustrating the challenges and triumphs of his neighborhood.

The nationwide graffiti search is also part of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL)’s strategy to promote responsible drinking, support local talent, and build sustainable, culturally relevant brands. By spotlighting street artists, Chrome and KBL are demonstrating their commitment to supporting Kenya’s creative communities and creating brands that reflect the people’s aspirations.

Lilian Mbugua, Brand Manager for Chrome Trademark said, “Street art reflects the heartbeat of urban Kenyan life, and this competition highlights the importance of street culture in amplifying the voices of our youth. This campaign aligns with the brand’s and KBL’s organisational commitment to building consumer-centric, in-culture brands that resonate with Kenya’s vibrant, young, urban demographic.”