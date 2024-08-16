Shares

Chrome has announced a new opportunity for graffiti artists across the country to design the next iteration of its famous souped-up matatus, popularly known as nganyas. This call to action ahead of the launch of the brand’s #HonourTheStreetscampaign, which aims to celebrate and elevate Kenya’s vibrant street culture.

Part of the #HonourTheStreets campaign involves inviting local artists to submit their graffiti designs, along with their neighbourhoods and personal stories. By doing this, artists stand a chance to see their work showcased on Chrome’s matatus. Known for their striking visuals during market storms, these matatus are a symbol of Chrome’s deep-rooted connection to urban Kenyan culture.

Submissions are currently open to all graffiti artists. Artists interested in participating should submit their work via direct message to the Chrome Kenya Instagram page by 31st August. Winners will be announced on 10th September, with the new Chrome nganya debuting on the streets shortly after.

All applicants should be 18 years and above, and should demonstrate a strong connection to their local community through their art. Entries will be judged based on artistic merit, narrative strength, and the artist’s link to their neighbourhood. The selected design will be unveiled in a special event, marking a new chapter in Chrome’s ongoing engagement with street culture.

Speaking ahead of the campaign, Lilian Mbugua, Brand Manager for Chrome Trademark said, “As a brand, we are built around our recognition of the powerful stories that the Kenyan streets tell through art. By involving local graffiti artists in our campaign, we are not just designing a vehicle; we are creating a canvas that honours the creativity and spirit of Kenyan communities.”