Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has launched the 2nd phase of the “Dandia Bonus Na KaQuarter” promotion, aimed at rewarding consumers of the mainstream spirits category.

The twelve-week promotion will have a range of participating brands including; Kenya Cane, Captain Morgan Gold, Chrome Vodka, Orijin, Kane Extra, V&A & Triple Ace. They have also incorporated recently launched innovations Chrome Gin, Mr. Dowells Whiskey and Red Star Vodka to the campaign.

The ‘Dandia Bonus Na KaQuarter’ consumer promotion will target consumers who purchase our Mainstream Spirits brands from off-trade outlets which include supermarkets, select convenience stores at petrol stations, wines and spirits and select online shops, as well as in-bar. The promotion will reward consumers with an array of prizes including daily cash and airtime, weekly cash prizes of Kshs. 20,000 and Kshs. 50,000 and monthly cash prizes of Kshs. 200,000 and Kshs. 500,000. The promotion will also see one lucky winner walk away with the grand prize of Kshs. 1Million.

Flavia Othim, Kenya Breweries Limited Head of Spirits, had this to say, “The promotion seeks to reward consumers across the country with daily, weekly and monthly cash prizes which we hope will have significant impact to their livelihoods and revive their businesses especially during these tough economic times. We are committed to continue offering brands with a strong value proposition as part of our efforts to expand our business in the Kenyan market and give value to our consumers.”

To participate, consumers will be required to purchase a 250ml pack of any one of the participating brands, scratch the panel on the front of the pack to reveal a seven-digit alphanumeric code, then text the code to 29884.

For customers who may have queries about the new promotion, KBL has set up a dedicated helpline number +254721985566 with experienced customer care agents, equipped to help you resolve problems, will monitor the line round the clock.