Shares

Kenya Airways is set to elevate its in-flight dining experience following an exclusive Product Selection event held at the KQ Pride Centre.

This unique gathering brought together select customers and culinary experts to sample a diverse array of meals and drinks, all aimed at reshaping the airline’s onboard dining experience.

Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways, commented on the event, emphasizing that food is one of the most memorable aspects of travel. He stated, “Kenya Airways is committed to transforming in-flight dining from a routine necessity into an enjoyable experience that passengers can genuinely look forward to. The new menu will showcase a harmonious mix of global culinary influences and local flavors, guaranteeing that every guest discovers something delightful to enjoy. Our goal is for our meals to be as thrilling as the destinations you’re visiting.”