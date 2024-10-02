Shares

For any businessperson, the success of their biashara is a source of pride and joy.

However, beyond that, their biashara is a way of life, and in a world of uncertainties, safeguarding that livelihood is essential.

For farmers in Kenya, where agriculture is a cornerstone of the economy, a backup plan is necessary and often comes in the form of agricultural insurance. With farming subject to unpredictable risks, agricultural insurance steps in as a lifeline, providing much-needed security and helping farmers manage risks.

Agriculture can be full of uncertainties such as natural calamities: drought and flooding; crop and animal diseases; property damage and theft, among others. These challenges threaten not only individual farmers but also Kenya’s food security. To mitigate these risks, the right insurance solutions for farmers have become necessary.

Understanding the needs of farmers in Kenya, Equity Bancassurance Intermediary Limited, is providing access to various agricultural insurance products designed to provide farmers peace of mind and financial stability.

Equity Bank offers various insurance solutions for agriculture. Their products cater to crops, livestock, weather index, and farm equipment, aiming to protect farmers from losses due to natural disasters, disease, theft, and more.

To ensure farmers have the financial resilience to withstand these challenges, they can protect their investments with these insurance products from Equity:

Crop Insurance: Equity Bank provides Index-Based Weather Insurance (IBWI) for excessive rainfall and drought, and Multi-Peril Crop Insurance for risks like hail, fire, and disease. This insurance ensures that when weather extremes occur, farmers receive compensation to cover their losses. Bima Ya Mifugo: This insurance covers livestock loss due to diseases or accidents for dairy cattle, poultry, pigs, goats, and more, with compensation based on veterinary valuations, helping farmers protect their investments. Green House Insurance: Farmers investing in modern farming methods like greenhouses face the risk of property damage. This insurance policy covers greenhouses against this risk, offering protection from fire, floods, riots, lightning, earthquakes, and even theft. Dogs and Pets Insurance: While not directly related to farming, the Dogs and Pets Insurance covers the loss of pets due to accidents, illness, or even epidemics. For farmers, especially those with working animals like guard dogs, this policy covers veterinary expenses for treating pets’ illnesses and injuries.

The uptake of agricultural insurance in Kenya remains low however, primarily due to factors such as lack of awareness. Farmers can easily turn this around by accessing Equity Bank’s comprehensive insurance solutions through the Equity Mobile App, Equity Online, or by visiting their nearest Equity Bank branch to get the right agricultural insurance for them and their biashara.

By providing the security needed to navigate the uncertainties of farming, we can ensure that both farmers and the agricultural sector continue to thrive.