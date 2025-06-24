Shares

African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD) has launched the Gender in Agrifood Systems Policies (GASP) Program, an initiative aimed at promoting gender-responsive policies to foster equitable and resilient agrifood systems across Africa.

The new initiative was launched at an event held in Nairobi featured a high-level policy dialogue with leading experts discussing strategies to unlock the potential of gender-responsive agricultural policies to accelerate inclusive development across the continent.

The GASP Program will engage 50 mid-career African women policy professionals from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, and Zambia. Over the course of the program, the participants and select institutions from these countries will enhance their capacities to design and implement gender-responsive policies and programs that drive systemic change within agrifood systems.

Women contribute significantly to agriculture employment across Africa, yet they often face barriers such as limited access to land, credit, training, and markets. Addressing these challenges through gender-responsive policies is essential to boosting productivity, enhancing food security, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

“We are honored to launch the GASP Program, which reflects our commitment to empowering women leaders in policy to transform Africa’s agrifood landscape,” said Dr. Susan Kaaria, Director of AWARD. “By placing gender at the center of agrifood systems policy, we aim to create inclusive and equitable systems that benefit communities and economies across the continent.”

Empowering women through targeted policies not only improves their livelihoods but also drives innovation and resilience in agriculture, which is critical to meeting future food demands.

The GASP Program is an initiative of AWARD funded by GIZ on behalf of BMZ under two programs including Sustainable Agricultural Systems and Policies (AgSys) and Women Empowerment for Resilient Rural Areas (WE4R).